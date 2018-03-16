Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Collects three points, 10 shots
Hornqvist recorded two goals, an assist and 10 shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.
After recording four tallies, a helper and 44 shots through 10 games since returning from a lower-body injury Feb. 23, this proved to be a breakout showing for the Swede. Hornqvist is now up to 22 goals and 17 assists through 60 games for the campaign, and his 12.15 shots per 60 minutes rank fourth among all NHL regulars. Add his role on the No. 1 power-play unit, and Hornqvist offers sneaky value in all fantasy formats.
