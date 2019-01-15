Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Coming along slowly

Hornqvist (concussion) -- who began skating back in Pittsburgh on Friday -- will be brought along slowly to avoid any long-term health risks, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hornqvist has a fairly extensive history with concussions, so the Penguins will certainly make sure he's 100 percent healthy before considering him an option to rejoin the lineup. His next step in the recovery process involves returning to practice on a non-contact basis, followed by shedding his non-contact jersey for a full practice or two. Barring a quick progression, it's a good bet that Hornqivst will be sidelined through the All-Star break at a minimum.