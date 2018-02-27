Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Commands five-year extension
Hornqvist secured a five-year, $26.5 million contract extension with the Penguins on Tuesday.
A net-front winger with a tremendous compete level, Hornqvist has compiled 32 points -- including 10 goals and six assists on the power play -- through 51 games this season. As an added benefit for fantasy owners, the Swede has a legitimate chance of recording his eighth straight season of 200-plus shots -- not counting his lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign with Nashville. This extension already seems to be well received by the Penguins faithful, as Hornqvist once again figures to be a major factor in the postseason.
