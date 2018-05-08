Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Completes successful postseason

Hornqvist notched 11 points in 10 outings during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The solid postseason numbers for Hornqvist come on the heels of a fifth consecutive 40-plus point regular season. The constant net-front pest even led the team in power-play goals (15), thanks to his elite-level ability to tip shots past opposing netminders and bang home rebounds. With his inclusion on the No. 1 power-play unit all but guaranteed, the Swede should have no problem hitting the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds once again next year.