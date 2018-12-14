Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Considered day-to-day

Hornqvist (upper body) remains on injured reserve, but he is considered day-to-day, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Hornqvist missed the previous three outings and seems to be in line for a fourth game up in the press box. The winger was on a roll prior to sustaining his injury, as he racked up 12 points in eight outings. Once cleared to return, it's uncertain where the Swede might slot back into the lineup, but he should be a lock to return to the top power-play unit.