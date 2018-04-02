Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Continues hot streak

Hornqvist scored for the third straight game and posted six shots on goal in a 3-1 loss to the Capitals on Sunday.

Since returning from injury towards the end of February, Hornqvist has been his old self, scoring 11 goals and 15 points in 18 games. Prior to that, he had 16 goals and 31 points in 49 games. The strong finish to the season gives Hornqvist 27 goals and 46 points with two games remaining. The 27 goals is the most he's posted in four seasons with the Penguins, and he's three shy of the career-high mark he set in 2009-10.