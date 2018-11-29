Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Continues making progress
Hornqvist (concussion) continues skating as he works his way back to full health. Meanwhile, the veteran will miss Wednesday's game in Colorado, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
Hornqvist remains out with a concussion, though his progress over the last few days has been encouraging. The 31-year-old continues to skate and ramp up his activity level in hopes of returning to game action soon, and it's entirely possible that the team clears him to play Saturday against the rival Flyers.
