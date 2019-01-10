Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Dealing with concussion
Hornqvist (concussion) is sidelined with a concussion, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hornqvist was unlucky Tuesday and took a puck to the face against the Panthers. The team hasn't placed the winger on injured reserve at this point, but he stands a slim-to-none chance of taking the ice for Friday's match with the Ducks. Mackey notes that Hornqvist now has five confirmed concussions on his ledger since 2014, which is certainly a concerning statistic.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Being evaluated for injury•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Exits with unfortunate injury•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Finds back of net•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ready to rock Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Removed from injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time call•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...