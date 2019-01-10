Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Dealing with concussion

Hornqvist (concussion) is sidelined with a concussion, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hornqvist was unlucky Tuesday and took a puck to the face against the Panthers. The team hasn't placed the winger on injured reserve at this point, but he stands a slim-to-none chance of taking the ice for Friday's match with the Ducks. Mackey notes that Hornqvist now has five confirmed concussions on his ledger since 2014, which is certainly a concerning statistic.