Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Deemed day-to-day

Hornqvist (lower body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against the Ducks, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Hornqvist wasn't able to practice Wednesday, but it sounds like there's still a chance that he'll be able to gut it out and suit up against Anaheim. However, it wouldn't be surprising if he ended up being a game-time decision for Thursday's contest.

