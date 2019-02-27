Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Earns helper in win
Hornqvist notched an assist against Columbus on Tuesday.
Hornqvist remains bogged down in a 17-game goal drought, but has garnered a helper in each of his last two outings. It could be the spark the Swedish winger needs to start finding the back of the net, not to mentioned being bumped up to the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.
