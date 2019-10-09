Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Evaluated for LBI

Coach Mike Sullivan said following Tuesday's loss to Winnipeg that Hornqvist suffered a lower-body injury and is being evaluated.

Hornqvist blocked a shot early in the second period of Tuesday's game, and was unable to return to the ice despite coming back to the bench. The Penguins have been decimated by injuries up front, and were playing with 10 forwards for most of the game. It's unclear how long Hornqvist will be out, but expect the team to monitor the veteran on a day-to-day basis.