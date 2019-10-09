Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Exits Tuesday's game
Hornqvist was forced out of Tuesday's game versus the Jets with an undisclosed injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It doesn't appear to be a serious injury since Hornqvist came back to the bench and took a shift before ultimately leaving the game and not returning. The Penguins' forwards continue to be torched by injuries, and they'll finish the game with just 10 healthy forwards. If Hornqvist's game will keep him out Thursday versus the Ducks, expect more recalls from the minors.
