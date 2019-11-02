Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Exits with apparent injury

Hornqvist left Saturday's loss to the Oilers late in the third period with an apparent leg injury, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

The Penguins didn't release an update on Hornqvist following Saturday's contest, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with Boston. The veteran winger has been on a roll recently, racking up two goals and six points in his last seven games, so it'd be a big loss if he's unable to go against the Bruins.