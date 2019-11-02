Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Exits with apparent injury
Hornqvist left Saturday's loss to the Oilers late in the third period with an apparent leg injury, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.
The Penguins didn't release an update on Hornqvist following Saturday's contest, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with Boston. The veteran winger has been on a roll recently, racking up two goals and six points in his last seven games, so it'd be a big loss if he's unable to go against the Bruins.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Notches assist versus Flyers•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Bags apple in win•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Leads Pens with three-point effort•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Two points on man advantage•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Will play Thursday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Glimmer of hope for Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.