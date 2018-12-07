Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Exits with mysterious injury

Hornqvist (undisclosed) left Thursday's game late in the first period, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic reports.

Hornqvist left with just six seconds remaining in the game's opening period. Prior to departing, he logged 6:44 of ice time, failing to register a point. Expect the team to update his status prior to Saturday's matchup with Ottawa.

