Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Exits with mysterious injury
Hornqvist (undisclosed) left Thursday's game late in the first period, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic reports.
Hornqvist left with just six seconds remaining in the game's opening period. Prior to departing, he logged 6:44 of ice time, failing to register a point. Expect the team to update his status prior to Saturday's matchup with Ottawa.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Posts fastest hat trick for Pens•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Back from concussion•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Hoping to play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Continues making progress•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Remains out with concussion•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...