Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Exits with unfortunate injury
Hornqvist exited Tuesday's game versus the Panthers after taking a puck to the face.
Hornqvist is a tough player so it wouldn't be a surprise if he returns to the game, and it'll likely depend on the severity of his injury. However, at the time of this report, the Penguins have a 4-0 lead in the second period, so they may simply exercise caution. The 32-year-old winger dished out his 11th assist of the season to Tanner Pearson before leaving the contest.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Finds back of net•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ready to rock Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Removed from injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time call•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Ruled out Monday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Considered day-to-day•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...