Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Exits with unfortunate injury

Hornqvist exited Tuesday's game versus the Panthers after taking a puck to the face.

Hornqvist is a tough player so it wouldn't be a surprise if he returns to the game, and it'll likely depend on the severity of his injury. However, at the time of this report, the Penguins have a 4-0 lead in the second period, so they may simply exercise caution. The 32-year-old winger dished out his 11th assist of the season to Tanner Pearson before leaving the contest.