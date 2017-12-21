Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Expected to play
Hornqvist (upper body) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets.
Hornqvist missed Monday's game against Colorado due to an upper-body injury, but he was able to participate in Thursday's morning skate, and afterwards he told reporters "I get better here every day and I feel pretty good right now. So there should be no worries by tonight." The Swedish winger is expected to return to his role skating on the Penguins' second line and top power-play unit against Columbus.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Sent back to Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Taking the ice Monday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Status unclear after injury•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Pushes goal streak to four•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...