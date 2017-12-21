Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Expected to play

Hornqvist (upper body) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets.

Hornqvist missed Monday's game against Colorado due to an upper-body injury, but he was able to participate in Thursday's morning skate, and afterwards he told reporters "I get better here every day and I feel pretty good right now. So there should be no worries by tonight." The Swedish winger is expected to return to his role skating on the Penguins' second line and top power-play unit against Columbus.