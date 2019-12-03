Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Faces long-term recovery

Hornqvist (lower body) will face a long-term recovery, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Hornqvist already missed seven games this year with a lower-body injury, and after getting injured during Monday's practice, he could be facing a similar timeline. For now, we'll consider the veteran winger week-to-week, leaving the Penguins' top six in rough shape with Sidney Crosby (sports hernia) on the mend still.