Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Facing long-term absence
Hornqvist (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday and is expected to be out longer-term.
Hornqvist exited Saturday's game against the Oilers late in the third period with the issue, and as evidenced by this news, will cost him more time. The veteran has racked up six points in his last seven contests, so his absence will be a big loss for the Penguins. In his stead, Dominik Kahun could draw into the lineup, and Jared McCann could get a bump up to the second power-play unit.
