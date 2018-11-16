Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Factors in all Penguins' goals

Hornqvist led the Penguins on Thursday with two goals and an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Lightning. One goal and one assist came on the power play.

Hornqvist has had a slow start to the season -- he only had seven points in 16 games prior to Thursday's tilt. But he's a usual 50-point guy (give or take) with more than 20 goals. But this season, Hornqvist is on pace for his first 30-plus goal season since 2009-10. His consistency makes him a solid fantasy guy.