Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Fills stat sheet in loss
Hornqvist was heavily involved in the 5-1 loss to the Flyers during Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs on Friday night, as he recorded a goal, five shots and 16 penalty minutes.
As usual, Hornqvist provided plenty of heart and energy for the Penguins, but it was sometimes channelled in the wrong direction. He drew three minors, however, the third minor he drew was an egregious embellishment call, and afterwards out of frustration, he received a 10-minute misconduct. Hornqvist was also the only Penguins player who scored, as he beat Brian Elliott off the rush on the short side. Hornqvist ended the regular season with 11 goals and 15 points in the final 14 games. He's continued that hot streak in the playoffs with a goal and an assist in the first two games versus the Flyers.
