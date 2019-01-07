Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Finds back of net

Hornqvist registered a goal in Sunday's 5-3 defeat to the Blackhawks.

Since returning from a six-game stint on the sidelines due to an upper-body issue, Hornqvist has recorded three goals and three assists in his last nine outings. The Swedish winger has settled into a spot on the second line next to Evgeni Malkin, which should give him plenty of opportunities to rack up points.

