Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Finds twine in win
Hornqvist scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Hornqvist's goal gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead at 7:10 of the first period. The Swede has been money with five points in six games since returning from a lower-body injury. Overall, the 33-year-old is up to 16 points, 78 shots on goal, 59 hits and a plus-7 rating in 26 contests.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Carries offense in OT loss•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: One of each in win•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Activated from IR•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Nearing return to action•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Slated to miss month•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Faces long-term recovery•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.