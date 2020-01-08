Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Finds twine in win

Hornqvist scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Hornqvist's goal gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead at 7:10 of the first period. The Swede has been money with five points in six games since returning from a lower-body injury. Overall, the 33-year-old is up to 16 points, 78 shots on goal, 59 hits and a plus-7 rating in 26 contests.