Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Fires power-play goal

Hornqvist scored a power-play goal and had three shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Arizona.

Hornqvist gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead early in the second period, scoring on the man advantage for the first time since Oct. 12. Despite the long power-play drought, Hornqvist has been a productive player since returning from injury on Dec. 28, providing five goals and an assist in his eight games. The 33-year-old has been a reliable 20-goal man throughout his entire NHL career and should draw serious consideration as a waiver addition if he's available in your league.