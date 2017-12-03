Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Five-game, six-point streak

Hornqvist's two-point game Saturday extended his current point streak to five games and six points (three goals, three assists).

The Pens flattened the Sabres 5-1 and Hornqvist was a big part of that win. His slow to the season is behind him. Use him well.

