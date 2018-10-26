Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Four goals in last two games
Hornqvist scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 9-1 rout of the Flames.
Hornqvist has heated up with four goals and an assist in his last two games after recording one measly helper in six contests to open the season. Considering Pittsburgh's offense was chugging along just fine before the Swedish power forward started producing, it's hard to imagine many defenses containing this team with a locked-in Hornqvist. Calgary certainly couldn't do it here.
