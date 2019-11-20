Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time call Thursday

Hornqvist (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Islanders on Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Hornqvist missed the Penguins' previous seven games due to his lower-body issue. The winger practiced in a regular jersey for two straight days and appears to be trending in the right direction. The Swede will likely slot into a third-line role and should rejoin the top power-play unit in his net-front pest spot once cleared to play.