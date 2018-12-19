Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time call

Hornqvist (upper body) was designated as a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash with the Capitals by coach Mike Sullivan, although the bench boss stated the Swede "looks very probable," Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

In order to suit up Wednesday, Hornqvist will need to be activated off injured reserve, which shouldn't be a problem considering the team is sitting at 22 active players. The winger took rushes with the third line, as well as the top power-play unit per Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop.