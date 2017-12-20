Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time decision Thursday

Hornqvist (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Columbus.

Reading between the lines of coach Mike Sullivan's usage of the term "game-time decision", fantasy owners can be somewhat confident that Hornqvist will suit up versus the Blue Jackets. The winger was a full participant at practice, including joining the top power-play unit per Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, another solid indication that he will be in the lineup. The team should provide final confirmation prior to puck drop regarding the Swede's status.

