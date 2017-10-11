Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time decision Wednesday

Hornqvist (hand) will be a game-time decision against Washington on Wednesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Coach Mike Sullivan rarely confirms a player is returning from injury, instead favoring the game-time decision designation. Considering the nature of the Penguins' rivalry with the Capitals -- and the fact that Hornqvist participated in power-play rushes at practice -- he seems likely to suit up Wednesday. The Swede is technically still on the non-roster injured list and will need to be activated prior to puck drop, but Pittsburgh is currently sitting at 22 rostered players, so it won't need to make a corresponding move.