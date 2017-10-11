Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time decision Wednesday
Hornqvist (hand) will be a game-time decision against Washington on Wednesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Coach Mike Sullivan rarely confirms a player is returning from injury, instead favoring the game-time decision designation. Considering the nature of the Penguins' rivalry with the Capitals -- and the fact that Hornqvist participated in power-play rushes at practice -- he seems likely to suit up Wednesday. The Swede is technically still on the non-roster injured list and will need to be activated prior to puck drop, but Pittsburgh is currently sitting at 22 rostered players, so it won't need to make a corresponding move.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Sporting regular jersey•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: No-go Saturday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Participates in morning skate•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Set to miss Opening Night•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: May be ready for Opening Night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...