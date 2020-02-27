Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Garners helper Wednesday

Hornqvist produced an assist, a team-high five shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

The Swede had the secondary helper on Bryan Rust's third-period tally. Hornqvist has three goals, five assists and a plus-3 rating in his last seven games. The winger is up to 30 points, 137 shots, 96 hits and a plus-8 rating through 45 contests this year. Fantasy owners could do worse for roster depth.