Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Gets in full practice

Hornqvist (lower body) participated fully in Thursday's practice session.

Although Hornqvist's status for Friday's game against the Hurricanes hasn't been confirmed, coach Mike Sullivan noted that all signs are positive thus far. How Hornqvist's body responds Friday morning will likely be a key factor in the decision on his status for the matchup against Carolina.

