Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Glimmer of hope for Thursday
Hornqvist (lower body) participated in Thursday's morning skate, Sam Kasan of the Penguins' official site reports.
There were previous reports that Hornqvist wouldn't suit up for Thursday's game against Anaheim, but he looked uninhibited in morning skate and might be able to give it a go after all. Consider him a game-time decision at this point.
