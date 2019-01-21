Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Held off scoresheet

Hornqvist was unable to register a point in his first game back from a stint on IR versus Vegas on Saturday.

Hornqvist -- who missed the Pens' last five contests -- did rack up five shots, so his inability to write his name on the scoresheet wasn't from a lack of trying. The Swede will get plenty of opportunities playing alongside Evgeni Malkin on the second line, so it should be only a matter of time before he bends the twine.