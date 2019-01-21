Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Held off scoresheet
Hornqvist was unable to register a point in his first game back from a stint on IR versus Vegas on Saturday.
Hornqvist -- who missed the Pens' last five contests -- did rack up five shots, so his inability to write his name on the scoresheet wasn't from a lack of trying. The Swede will get plenty of opportunities playing alongside Evgeni Malkin on the second line, so it should be only a matter of time before he bends the twine.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Returning Saturday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Not ready for Friday's game•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Takes steps in right direction•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Coming along slowly•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Starts skating again•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Slated to sit again Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...