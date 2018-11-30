Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Hoping to play Saturday
Hornqvist (concussion) is aiming to return for Saturday's clash with Philadelphia.
Hornqvist took the ice Friday sporting a non-contact sweater, but later swapped it out for a regular jersey and took rushes with the first power-play unit, solid indications he will be in the lineup Saturday -- though coach Mike Sullivan will almost certainly designate the Swede a game-time decision.
