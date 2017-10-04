Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Lands on injured reserve

Hornqvist (hand) will start the 2017-18 season on injured reserve, effectively ruling him out against St. Louis on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Hornqvist will likely be sidelined for Thursday's contest as well considering the team is starting the season with a back-to-back. Once cleared to return, the winger figures to begin the year on the third line as coach Mike Sullivan seems set on keeping Conor Sheary on the top line with Sidney Crosby. Despite his even strength role, Hornqvist will almost certainly return to the No. 1 power-play unit once cleared, given his willingness to be a net-front pest.