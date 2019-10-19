Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Leads Pens with three-point effort
Hornqvist scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Stars.
The 32-year-old tipped home a Brian Dumoulin point shot midway through the third period to secure the win for Pittsburgh. Hornqvist has a strong four goals and seven points through eight games to begin the season, but he's been feast or famine from a fantasy perspective -- he has three multi-point performances, and five goose eggs on the scoresheet.
