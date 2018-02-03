Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Leaves with apparent injury
Hornqvist was helped down the tunnel during Friday's game against the Capitals, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
The exact reason behind his departure has yet to be announced, but it's best to consider him questionable to return to Friday's game and potentially a question mark for Saturday's matchup as well. If he's unable to give it a go, the Penguins may be forced to recall an additional body from the AHL for reinforcements up front.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Scores twice in win•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Snags goal Sunday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Racks up two assists in victory•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Expected to play•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Sent back to Pittsburgh•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...