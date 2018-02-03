Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Leaves with apparent injury

Hornqvist was helped down the tunnel during Friday's game against the Capitals, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

The exact reason behind his departure has yet to be announced, but it's best to consider him questionable to return to Friday's game and potentially a question mark for Saturday's matchup as well. If he's unable to give it a go, the Penguins may be forced to recall an additional body from the AHL for reinforcements up front.