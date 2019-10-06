Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Lights lamp twice in win
Hornqvist scored two goals on seven shots while adding six hits, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The shots and hits both led the team. Hornqvist scored only 18 goals and 37 points last year -- the first time he's failed to pot at least 20 goals, or rack up 40 points, in a full season in his career -- but the 32-year-old is off to a quick start to 2019-20. His 3:20 in ice time with the man advantage also led all Pens forwards, and as long as he keeps featuring on the power play, Hornqvist should be a steady offensive contributor.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Headed to Worlds•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Tallies power-play goal in win•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Registers assist in win•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Picks up power-play helper•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Snags power-play assist•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Earns helper in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.