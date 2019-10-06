Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Lights lamp twice in win

Hornqvist scored two goals on seven shots while adding six hits, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The shots and hits both led the team. Hornqvist scored only 18 goals and 37 points last year -- the first time he's failed to pot at least 20 goals, or rack up 40 points, in a full season in his career -- but the 32-year-old is off to a quick start to 2019-20. His 3:20 in ice time with the man advantage also led all Pens forwards, and as long as he keeps featuring on the power play, Hornqvist should be a steady offensive contributor.