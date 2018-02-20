Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Making progress with lower-body injury

Hornqvist (lower body) was on the ice with the team's skill coach ahead of practice Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan noted that Hornqvist is making progress, adding that the team is hopeful the net-front winger will be able to practice soon. As the owner of 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) through 49 games, he certainly will be worth a look in all fantasy leagues upon his return.