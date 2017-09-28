Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: May be ready for Opening Night

Hornqvist (hand) could be cleared in time for Opening Night on Oct. 4 against the Blues.

While coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that Hornqvist would "hopefully" be ready, he did follow that up by stating, "We're not going to rush him back." Either way, it sounds like the winger is close to being back to 100 percent which should be encouraging for fantasy owners. What might be of greater worry, is where the Swede is going to slot into the Pens' line combinations as it looks more and more likely he will be relegated to a third-line role and bumped from the Sidney Crosby line by Conor Sheary.