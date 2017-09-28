Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: May be ready for Opening Night
Hornqvist (hand) could be cleared in time for Opening Night on Oct. 4 against the Blues.
While coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that Hornqvist would "hopefully" be ready, he did follow that up by stating, "We're not going to rush him back." Either way, it sounds like the winger is close to being back to 100 percent which should be encouraging for fantasy owners. What might be of greater worry, is where the Swede is going to slot into the Pens' line combinations as it looks more and more likely he will be relegated to a third-line role and bumped from the Sidney Crosby line by Conor Sheary.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Progressing from ailment•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Skating solo•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Team divulges winger's hand injury•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: May be relegated to third line•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Scores game-winner despite broken finger•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Buries former team with Cup winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...