Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Moved to injured reserve

Hornqvist (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve.

Considering Hornqvist holds a week-to-week timetable for recovery, his placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The team recalled Teddy Blueger to add some additional depth up front with a number of bodies ailing or just returning from injury. It will be difficult for the Penguins to replace Hornqvist's production (31 points in 49 games) as they continue to fight for playoff positioning, but some younger faces should get more ice time as a result.