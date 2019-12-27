Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Nearing return to action
Hornqvist (lower body) joined the Penguins for Friday's game-day skate and is getting close to suiting up but won't be in action versus Nashville, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Hornqvist's presence for the team's practice session on the road is certainly a step in the right direction. Considering Pittsburgh is heading into a back-to-back with a home clash against the Predators on Saturday, the Swedish winger is unlikely to be ready until Monday's matchup with Ottawa at the earliest. Where Hornqvist fits into the lineup once given the all-clear remains to be seen, but he should retake his spot in front of the net with the No. 1 power-play unit.
