Play

Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: No-go Saturday

Hornqvist (hand) has been ruled out for Saturday's home contest versus the Predators, as he's not taking contact, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The net-front resident may not be ready for contact, but he's reportedly "shooting two-handed, with authority." By resting Saturday, he'll have until Wednesday's road bout with Capitals before worrying about the possibility of missing another game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories