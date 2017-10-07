Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: No-go Saturday
Hornqvist (hand) has been ruled out for Saturday's home contest versus the Predators, as he's not taking contact, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The net-front resident may not be ready for contact, but he's reportedly "shooting two-handed, with authority." By resting Saturday, he'll have until Wednesday's road bout with Capitals before worrying about the possibility of missing another game.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Participates in morning skate•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Set to miss Opening Night•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: May be ready for Opening Night•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Progressing from ailment•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Skating solo•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...