Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Not concussed, still ruled out Saturday

Hornqvist (undisclosed) will not play Saturday against host Ottawa, but Penguins coach Mike Sullivan relayed to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the winger isn't dealing with a concussion.

Sullivan typically refrains from disclosing too much information about his injured players on game day, but Hornqvist owners have to be relieved that the industrious net-front producer isn't bogged down by a concussion. Look for the Swedish-born skater to be reevaluated ahead of Monday's road game against the Islanders.