Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Not expected to miss much time

Coach Mike Sullivan indicated Saturday that he believes Hornqvist has avoided a long-term injury, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Hornqvist will skip Saturday's game against the Devils as a result of the lower-body injury he suffered in Friday's matchup with the Capitals, but it sounds as though he may not be out too much longer. He's expected to go through some more tests to confirm a diagnosis, at which point a timetable could come into focus.