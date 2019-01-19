Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Not ready for Friday's game
Hornqvist (concussion) won't play in Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
Hornqvist has returned to practice in a non-contact role but will sit out his fourth straight game. Dominik Simon is expected to remain in a second-line role until Hornqvist is ready to return, which could be Saturday's contest versus the Golden Knights.
