Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Notches assist versus Flyers
Hornqvist picked up an assist in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Philadelphia.
Hornqvist was much maligned for a poor second-half performance last season after returning from injury, but is off to a fantastic start to 2019-20, as he has five goals and five helpers in 13 appearances. The Swede's role has changed throughout the first month of the year due to a bevy of forward injuries for Pittsburgh, yet he has consistently produced regardless of his linemates. Even with the early returns, Hornqvist is far from a lock for the second line and could find his top-six role challenged by Bryan Rust.
