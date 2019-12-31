Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: One of each in win
Hornqvist scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Hornqvist had the secondary helper on a Dominik Simon goal in the first period before he added an insurance tally in the second. The Swede had five shots on goal and two hits in the contest. While injuries have limited the winger to 22 games this year, he's at 13 points, 57 shots and 53 hits in that span. His two-point effort Monday snapped a six-game drought dating back to Nov. 22, as he missed four weeks with a lower-body injury.
