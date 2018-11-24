Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Out with concussion

Hornqvist will miss Saturday's home game against the Blue Jackets due to a concussion, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This is an extremely unfortunate development for Hornqvist, the Penguins and fantasy owners alike, as the versatile winger plays with so much heart and determination and has a knack for scoring right at the doorstep. Garrett Wilson is tentatively expected to draw into the lineup in his place, but those plans could change if Derek Grant (undisclosed) is ready to play.