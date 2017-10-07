Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Participates in morning skate

Hornqvist joined him teammates during the morning skate for the first time this season, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It's been a rough start to the season for Pittsburgh and they could certainly use the help of their gritty right winger. The 30-year-old Sweden native has scored 20-plus goals in each of the last four seasons and would provide a big spark to his team's offense. By skating this morning, there is a possibility that Hornqvist suits up against Nashville tonight. If not, his next chance will come in Washington on Wednesday.